Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,047. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 249.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

