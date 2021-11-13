Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.2227 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.