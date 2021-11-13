Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $52.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,073,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,631. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

