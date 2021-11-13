Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$68.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.23. Altus Group has a one year low of C$47.10 and a one year high of C$70.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

