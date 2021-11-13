ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ALX Oncology stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $117.45.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
