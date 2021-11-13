ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $117.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $906,643.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $400,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

