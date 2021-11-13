Amalgamated Bank Acquires 16,330 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after buying an additional 445,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Shares of HTA opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

