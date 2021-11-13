Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

