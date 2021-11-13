Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 454.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

