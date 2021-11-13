Amalgamated Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $378,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 481,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $12,492,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $255,000.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE BDN opened at $14.24 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

