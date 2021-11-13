Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 119.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after purchasing an additional 365,362 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $89.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

