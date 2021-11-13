AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Sells $25,331,250.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.