AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

AMCX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

