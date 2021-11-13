American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $82.02. 2,053,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

