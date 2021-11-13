American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,109,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

AXP opened at $181.89 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.09 and its 200-day moving average is $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

