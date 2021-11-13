American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $470.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

