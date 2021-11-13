American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Well traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 41600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

