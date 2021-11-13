AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $153.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 737,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,611. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,873 shares of company stock worth $16,329,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.