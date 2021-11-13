Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,224,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,762 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

