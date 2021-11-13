Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 883,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.78.
In other Amplify Energy news, Director David Proman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.