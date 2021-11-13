Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 883,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director David Proman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Amplify Energy worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

