Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

NYSE BR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.61. The company had a trading volume of 626,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.24.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

