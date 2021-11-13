Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

