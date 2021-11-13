Analysts Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.02. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Engagesmart.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESMT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 645,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,053. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

