Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.16. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 88,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,123. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $111.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

