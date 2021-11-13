Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 20.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

