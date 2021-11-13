Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,800%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 2,571,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,868. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.