Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $50,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 374,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,207 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,703. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

