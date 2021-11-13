Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.42. Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,670,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,135,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.