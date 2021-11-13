Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.60 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post sales of $682.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.60 million. MRC Global reported sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 331,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $683.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 189.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 296,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 13.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 241.4% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.