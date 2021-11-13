Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.60 Million

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post sales of $682.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.60 million. MRC Global reported sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 331,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $683.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 189.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 296,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 13.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 241.4% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

