Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after purchasing an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI opened at $66.81 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

