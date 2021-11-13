Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce $6.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $23.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.82. 5,724,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $157.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

