Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.43. The company had a trading volume of 704,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.63. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

