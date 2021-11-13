Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

MCHX opened at $2.90 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 145,181 shares of company stock worth $436,279. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

