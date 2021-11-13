Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Nokia posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 11,158,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,616,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nokia by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.