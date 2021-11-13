Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLGL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at $165,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.21. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

