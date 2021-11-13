Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at $165,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.21. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $16.69.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
