Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

