Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vicarious Surgical Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vicarious Surgical in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

RBOT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,496,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

