Analysts Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$196.09.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.36. The stock has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$138.93 and a 52-week high of C$178.28.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

