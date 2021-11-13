Analysts Set Expectations for SPX FLOW, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for SPX FLOW in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLOW. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $80.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

