Analysts Set Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) PT at $17.50

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

GAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Gaia has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 million, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

