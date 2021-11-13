Analysts Set H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Target Price at $31.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of HLUYY opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.69.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.79 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.