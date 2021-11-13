Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT at $21.33

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

