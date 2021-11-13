Analysts Set Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT at $31.67

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

PARXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

