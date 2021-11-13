Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) PT at $27.50

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.74. 2,589,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,320. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

