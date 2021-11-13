Analyzing Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Tenaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tenaris $5.15 billion 2.71 -$634.42 million $1.42 16.65

Algoma Steel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenaris.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Algoma Steel Group and Tenaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaris 1 6 5 0 2.33

Tenaris has a consensus price target of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Tenaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Algoma Steel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Tenaris 14.96% 7.19% 5.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenaris beats Algoma Steel Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products. The Other segment includes all other business activities and operating segments, including the production and selling of sucker rods, industrial equipment, coiled tubing, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings and the sale of energy and raw materials that exceed internal requirements. Its principal finished products are seamless and welded steel casing and tubing, line pipe and other mechanical and structural steel pipes for different uses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.