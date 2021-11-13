Analyzing Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ocugen and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -95.12% -83.70% BioAtla N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ocugen and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ocugen presently has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential downside of 10.43%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 133.69%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Ocugen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and BioAtla’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 41.13 -$21.82 million N/A N/A BioAtla $430,000.00 2,193.52 -$35.85 million N/A N/A

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla.

Summary

BioAtla beats Ocugen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

