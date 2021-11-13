Analyzing Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.02 $46.10 million ($0.11) -138.64 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 33.46 $33.77 million N/A N/A

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -1.85% 19.51% 7.94% Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viavi Solutions and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 Shoals Technologies Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.05%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $39.21, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Shoals Technologies Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

