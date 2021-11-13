Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.80

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Anchor has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $7,208.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00223627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

