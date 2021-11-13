Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Shares of AND opened at C$48.20 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$31.81 and a 52-week high of C$51.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

