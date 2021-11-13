Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $22,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $20,280.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

CDLX opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

