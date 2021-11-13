Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AOMR opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

In other news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

